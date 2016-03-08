UEFA plans for the Champions League: final in August?
04 April at 13:30The Coronavirus pandemic will change the world, including the world of football. So much, that all the clubs, executives and associations need to start reconsidering the times and the rhythms for the next seasons. But firstly, it will be necessary to find a solution for the current campaign which UEFA wants to end at all costs.
According to what was reported by Corriere dello Sport (via goal.com), the federation has decided to break down the deadline of June 30: contracts will be extended to allow players to take the field even further ahead, August included.
The new 'deadline' to end the league campaigns would be August 3, assuming that it will be possible to return to the field in June. However, this will be decided only based on the situation in the world amidst the pandemic.
UEFA certainly have every intention to complete the season, including the cup competitions. So much that, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), they are studying a plan to play the Champions League final after August 15, a historic turning point.
There are still several options on the table but the intention would be to play all the games, even if single games in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, as well as the Final Eight and Final Four ideas, are still also considered.
Go to comments