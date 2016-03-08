Uefa president slams Juve's Ronaldo for award snub
31 August at 15:20The president of the UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin granted an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport and that is when he questioned as to why Cristiano Ronaldo did not attend the Champions League draw and the award ceremony that was held at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric won the best player of the year award and that was decided after the journalists and coaches decided via a voting system.
"Why did not you come? Ronaldo, you should ask him, we expected him to come, then, a couple of hours before, Juventus told us the news,” The president of the UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin said
"There was a vote of 55 journalists and 80 technicians, so they decided, and the result must be accepted. However, I do not know about Ronaldo and, perhaps, there are other reasons behind his absence. Better to be optimistic..."
