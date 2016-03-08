UEFA Rankings: Juventus stay 5th, Roma rise to 12th

22 February at 21:35
The latest UEFA Rankings of clubs sees Juventus stay at fifth and Roma rise, as the giallorossi are currently in a 2-1 lead against Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The latest ranking of UEFA is a collection of their coefficients in recent seasons and while Atletico Madrid are at fourth, Juve have maintained their fourth spot.

Roma though, have risen in the table to 12th because of their performance last season and their performance this season too. They rank above both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The table is as follows: 1) Real Madrid - 146,000
2) Bayern - 128,000
3) Barcelona - 128,000
4) Atlético - 127,000
5) Juventus - 120,000
6) Paris - 103,000
6) Seville - 103,000
7) Manchester City - 101,000
9 ) Port - 90,000
10) Arsenal - 86,000
12) Rome - 81,000
16) Napoli - 75,000
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.