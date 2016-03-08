UEFA Rankings: Juventus stay 5th, Roma rise to 12th

The latest UEFA Rankings of clubs sees Juventus stay at fifth and Roma rise, as the giallorossi are currently in a 2-1 lead against Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.



The latest ranking of UEFA is a collection of their coefficients in recent seasons and while Atletico Madrid are at fourth, Juve have maintained their fourth spot.



Roma though, have risen in the table to 12th because of their performance last season and their performance this season too. They rank above both Manchester United and Liverpool.



The table is as follows: 1) Real Madrid - 146,000

2) Bayern - 128,000

3) Barcelona - 128,000

4) Atlético - 127,000

5) Juventus - 120,000

6) Paris - 103,000

6) Seville - 103,000

7) Manchester City - 101,000

9 ) Port - 90,000

10) Arsenal - 86,000

12) Rome - 81,000

16) Napoli - 75,000

