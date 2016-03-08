UEFA ready to give the go-ahead for AC Milan to buy Bakayoko from Chelsea, the details
01 February at 09:30No last-minute market blow, no crazy spending to avoiding compromising a position still under review with UEFA for violations of Financial Fair play regulations. AC Milan ended the winter transfer market with the purchases of Piatek and Paqueta are now already planning for the future.
The Rossoneri want to improve the current team at Gennaro Gattuso's disposal but at the same time, they do not want to lose their current pillars, one of which is Tiemoue Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea.
The midfielder arrived this summer from the Stamford Bridge on a paid loan deal with a right of redemption set at 35 million euros. A high and important figure but justifiable, considering the Frenchman's recent performances.
Bakayoko is back to being an important midfielder who convinced the Blues to sign him from Monaco and now Milan are convinced to buy him outright at the end of the season, perhaps negotiating a discount price with the English side.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the potential purchase of Bakayoko will not be judged negatively by UEFA. The reasons? Similar to those that allowed Milan to complete the purchase of Krzysztof Piatek: a salary not too high (reduced in case of redemption), long contract and especially a young age that will allow a possible future resale. Milan continues to shape for the future and Bakayoko will be one of the protagonists of the team.
Go to comments