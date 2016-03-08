UEFA have waived Roma's European away ban after an appeal from the Serie A club was accepted by the organization.The giallorossi general director Mauro Baldissoni confirmed that the ban has been waived in a statement that the Italian released on the club's official radio station. He said: “I am satisfied to announce that UEFA have reduced the ban on appeal, so the new verdict is just one match as a suspended sentence."“That means for the first game, it will be possible to follow Roma away from home. Obviously, we invite the supporters to behave properly."We have also lodged an appeal for the three-month ban to President James Pallotta. It seems excessive, as he was just letting off steam about refereeing decisions. The verdict will be delivered at the end of September.”Following Roma's away game at Anfield last season in the UEFA Champions League, Roma were banned from selling away tickets for their first European game.