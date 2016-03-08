UEFA reveal Germany as Euro 2024 hosts
27 September at 16:00It was a two-way run between Germany and Turkey to host the 2024 European Championships but the UEFA Executive committee have made their decision, awarding the 2024 Euros to Germany.
It has been twelve years since Germany last hosted an international tournament, with it being suggested that the last time they held one, the World Cup in 2006, that the Germans won the hosting rights through unfair means and bribery – a precedent which would stick for the 2010, 2014, 2018 and arguably 2022 World Cups too.
UEFA released evaluation reports to measure the safety and security of hosting the Euros in either Turkey or Germany, evaluating that Turkey is carrying risks; poor treatment of human rights, limited hotel capacity and transport infrastructure problems deemed as the main issues. Meanwhile, Germany presented their offer to UEFA as a ‘safe bid’ claiming that the tournament will help bridge the gap between elite and grassroots football.
