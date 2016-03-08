UEFA reveal top ten goals of the Champions League, Ronaldo wins top prize
03 June at 15:15UEFA have revealed the top ten best goals of the recently concluded season of the UEFA Champions League.
The Champions League ended on Saturday night with the final involving English giants Liverpool and Tottenham. Liverpool picked up a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.
UEFA have released a list of the best goals of the tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Manchester United topping the list.
The game in which Ronaldo scored against United saw the Red Devils pick up a 2-1 win over the bianconeri after two crucial late goals.
View our gallery to know the whole list of best goals from the UEFA Champions League
Go to comments