Uefa's epic fail: Zaniolo becomes 'Zaniola' - picture

Nicolò Zaniolo is the man of the moment at Roma. The former Inter starlet scored a brace in Champions League against Porto becoming the youngest Italian footballer to achieve this result.



Zaniolo is also one of the candidates to win the award as best player of the week in Champions League. With the announcement of his nomination, UEFA has stumbled into an epic fail.



In the tweet posted to launch the poll, the official profile of the Champions League has made a mistake by 'accidentally crippling' the surname of Zaniolo in Zaniola. The tweet has been immediately deleted and reloaded with the correct surname.



