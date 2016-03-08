UEFA's plan: Champions League and Europa League finals in August
17 April at 16:00UEFA are preparing the schedule to complete the European competitions this summer with a total turnaround expected. The continental body is taking steps to restart the cups amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, studying the plan to complete the Champions League and the Europea League.
As reported by Sky Sport (via goal.com), UEFA are evaluating two dates for the finals to be played: on August 29 that of the Champions League in Istanbul and on August 26 that of the Europa League in Gdansk, Poland. The intention is not to go beyond August 31st.
It remains to be seen, however, whether the resumption of European competitions can go hand in hand with that of the national league campaigns. If the latter were to restart after June, then UEFA could restart the cups once they have finished. In that case, a 'mini-tournament' style Champions League in August in Istanbul is conceivable.
More will be clear about the future of UEFA competitions after the Executive Committee meeting scheduled for next Thursday.
Go to comments