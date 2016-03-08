UEFA's ruling against AC Milan explained and what will happen now

UEFA have not cut the rope of the guillotine in their ruling regarding AC Milan's financial situation and have chosen to wait for the outcome of the appeal that the Rossoneri presented to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne shortly before Christmas against the penalties given for the three-year period of 2014-17.



Thus, a new round of action between UEFA and the club is set to start with CAS, in the true sense of the word, playing the role of the arbitrator to try to resolve a very controversial and complicated issue.



Over the next few weeks, Milan and UEFA face each other again to find arbitration on the sanctions currently at force, that is: a 12 million fine, restriction of the squad that can be registered in European competitions and, above all, the necessity to break-even at the end of the 2020/21 season.



The final condition is considered practically impossible by Milan and the club asks for more time to get back in place. It must always be remembered that Elliott took over the club in a disastrous economic-financial situation and they know very well that it will take more time to settle the accounts.



Now the wait for the next CAS ruling has begun and then the arbitration chamber will rule on the three-year period of 16-18. The situation is still tangled and will have to find an acceptable solution which will allow Milan to begin a journey that, as stated by Gazidis, wants to respect the FFP parameters. Essentially, UEFA could decide to give a single penalty on the two proceedings.