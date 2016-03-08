UEFA's ruling on AC Milan expected next week: the scenario
01 June at 14:00As reported by Corriere dello Sport today, UEFA's verdict is expected from the beginning of next week and the summer of the Rossoneri will depend on the type of sanction.
After the referral of the judging committee for failing to comply with the parameters of the Financial Fair Play in the three-year period 2015/18, on Monda, or at most a few days later, the club will know the new sanction. And among the various penalties, besides a fine and further squad obstacles, there is also the possibility of the exclusion from the Europa League.
In the even of the disqualification, it will then be up to the club to decide whether or not to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, as it happened last year when Milan, in July, were brought back to the Europa League which then turned out to be counterproductive considering the team's display in the competition and the economic situation.
The month of June, therefore, is confirmed as fundamental for the planning of next season. In the second week of July, meanwhile, the training camp will start at Milanello and on July 20, the team will depart for the United States where the team will participate in the sixth edition of the International Champions Cup, facing Bayern Munich, Benfica and Manchester United.
