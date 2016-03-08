UEFA: still no proceedings against Ronaldo for Simeone gesture

The celebration took place at the end of the match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, which the former won by 3-0, thus eliminating the Spanish side.

However, no investigation has been opened by UEFA, unlike when Simeone did it in the first leg. It's possible that this will happen next week, also because Atletico Madrid could decide to report the incident.

No proceedings, at least for now. UEFA haven't launched an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture addressed to the Atletico Madrid supporters, mimicking Atleti's manager Diego Simeone.