UEFA suspend Investigation into PSG

14 November at 19:15
UEFA have temporarily suspended the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain for the suspected violation of Financial Fair Play regulations, the institution itself confirms to the AFP agency: "We must await the judgment of TAS regarding the appeal of the PSG in order to process the dossier. In this case, we don’t release comments for reasons of respecting privacy.”

It will be important to understand if the UEFA investigation will have an impact on the winter transfer window of PSG, with a potential ban in place if they are found to have broken the rules. They also risk being banned from European competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

PSG and Manchester City have both, as per Football Leaks, broken FFP regulations and had the finances covered up so that they could get away with it.

