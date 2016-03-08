UEFA suspend proceedings on Milan over FFP

UEFA official statement regarding Milan pic.twitter.com/KIfj1aAGDq — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) June 5, 2019

UEFA have released an official statement regarding Milan's violation of the FFP laws.The European governing body has officially suspended proceedings against AC Milan over Financial Fair Play until after the ongoing CAS appeal from last year has been resolved.It has been reported in the past the Milan would ask to be banned from his seasons Europa League as punishment, which means the club could focus all their attention on qualifying for the champions league enxt season.