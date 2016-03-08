UEFA, the 50-man shortlist for Team of the Year: four Serie A players
The voting has now opened for the UEFA Team of the Year 2019. Earlier today, they announced the 50-man shortlist, out of which the fans will have to pick the starting eleven. The selections are based on the performances across all competitions.
There is no Italian player on the list. On the other hand, there are four Serie A players present: Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz as well as Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo. Compared with the other leagues, though, just four players isn't too impressive.
With that said, you can understand the players that they have chosen from the Serie A. All four of them have performed very well this year, attracting the eyes of the fans. Then again, it remains to be seen how the fans will vote on the matter. A feeling is that Ronaldo will make it through to the final eleven.
Take a look at the full list of candidates below:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Onana (Ajax), Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Ter Stegen (Barcelona).
Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Blind (Ajax), De Ligt (Juventus), Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Koulibaly (Napoli), Laporte (Manchester City), Piqué (Barcelona), Ramos (Real Madrid), Robertson (Liverpool), Tagliafico (Ajax), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Vertonghen (Tottenham).
Midfielders: Thiago (Bayern Munich), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), De Bruyne (Manchester City), De Jong (Barcelona), Di Maria (PSG), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Fabinho (Liverpool), Henderson (Liverpool), Jorginho (Chelsea), Kanté (Chelsea), David Silva (Manchester City), Van de Beek (Ajax), Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Ziyech (Ajax).
Forwards: Aguero (Manchester City), Aubameyang (Arsenal), Firmino (Liverpool), Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Hazard (Real Madrid), Kane (Tottenham), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Mané (Liverpool), Mbappé (PSG), Messi (Barcelona), Ronaldo (Juventus), Salah (Liverpool), Son (Tottenham), Sterling (Manchester City), Tadic (Ajax).
