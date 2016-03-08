UEFA, the top 20 of the Champions League: Ronaldo present, Salah out
02 June at 22:45The day after the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, UEFA announced the list of the 20 best players of this year's edition. Liverpool have six players present, though Salah has been left out. Ajax are also heavily featured, while Ronaldo is the only Serie A player included.
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ter Stegen (Barcelona).
Defenders: van Dijk (Liverpool), de Ligt (Ajax), Vertonghen (Tottenham), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Robertson (Liverpool).
Midfielders: Sissoko (Tottenham), Ziyech (Ajax), De Bruyne (Manchester City), de Jong (Ajax), Ndombele (Lyon), Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Neres (Ajax), Sterling (Manchester City).
Attackers: Messi (Barcelona), Tadic (Ajax), Manè (Liverpool), Ronaldo (Juventus), Lucas (Tottenham).
