UEFA to call AC Milan soon to discuss FFP agreement
08 October at 14:30After a turbulent last couple of years, with numerous changes in ownership and changes in personnel and management, it seems that Milan are finally stable financially, managerially and are also gaining stability on the pitch. As a result, UEFA could soon summon the Rossoneri to discuss a new agreement with the Italian club.
According to La Repubblica, Milan will be summoned to Nyon very soon to discuss a potential agreement connected to Financial Fair Play.
With the previous ownership, the administrative body for association football in Europe refused both the possibility of a voluntary agreement as well as a settlement agreement due to financial insecurities surrounding Yonghong Li.
Now, however, it seems that the situation could be different, with the stability and financial strength guaranteed by hedge fund Elliott. In August this year, club chairman Paolo Scaroni said that he would like the club to agree on a voluntary agreement with UEFA.
Go to comments