UEFA to examine Turkey 'military' celebrations: Calhanoglu and Demiral at risk

Turkey defeated Albania yesterday with a late strike from Everton's Cenk Tosun. After the goal, a large part of the team went to the stands and celebrated with a military salute, most likely in reference and support to the Turkish army, which is carrying out an offensive in Syria in these days.



Managing director of communications Philip Townsend spoke to the press about the incident and gave these comments: "Personally I have not seen the gesture, which in any case could seem like a provocation. Does the regulation prohibit political and even religious references? Yes and I can guarantee that we will examine the situation."



Among the players who took part in the group celebration, there were also AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Juventus' Merih Demiral who could thus be in for a fine or even a ban from the administrative body.