UEFA too lenient with PSG, claims New York Times report
25 July at 10:20Reputable English newspaper The New York Times have claimed in a report that UEFA did not try hard enough to penalise the French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.
The current French champions have been under the media scrutiny since the summer of 2017 when they signed Neymar from FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe from league rivals AS Monaco in deals worth more than €400 million.
However, interestingly, PSG escaped the FFP penalties despite having a case investigated against them which raised a few eyebrows even back then as well.
However, as per The New York Times latest report, there have been financial regularities highlighted and the report claimed that UEFA had some part to play in it as well.
The report stated that a very lenient inquiry was conducted against the PSG over the signing of Neymar and Mbappe which made it easier for them to get away without any penalties.
