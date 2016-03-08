UEFA vs AC Milan will not be an easy battle for the Rossoneri: the details
13 April at 18:30For several months now AC Milan and UEFA have been in an open battle against each other regarding Financial Fair Play regulations. The Rossoneri are ready to fight and, as reported by Tuttosport, would like to try and change the constraints of FFP before the European Union's judicial bodies. This would open an uncertain and unprecedented legal dispute, in addition to shaking up the continental football system.
Paolo Maldini's statements from the recent days leave no room for other interpretations: the Elliott fund has a plan that goes beyond UEFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But exactly how many chances are there to win this possible extra-sport battle? It is difficult to say at this point.
Financial Fair Play does not prevent a club from spending but places precise conditions of admissibility to the competitions organized by UEFA, which, in the case of sanctions considered unjust or excessive, gives the possibility to appeal to CAS, which often overturns the decisions taken in Nyon.
The possible reaction of Elliott was taken with some surprise by the leaders of UEFA, considering that the US hedge fund has just entered the world of football. And yet, the Singer family seems ready to take such a decisive step to protect Milan and the investment made.
Go to comments