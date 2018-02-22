Uefa wants AC Milan to ‘sacrifice’ Li
25 May at 10:05AC Milan are in big troubles as Uefa has refused their proposal of Settlement Agreement. The rossoneri need to refinance their debt of over € 400 million and Uefa believes the rossoneri owner Yongongh Li doesn’t have the economic guarantees to solve the economic struggles of the Serie A giants.
A board of director has been scheduled today and representatives of the club will be discussing about the current situation and how to solve it.
Circumstances given, AC Milan are in serious danger of being banned from the Europa League and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Uefa could give trust to the club only if their current president is removed from his position.
If Yongongh Li fails to refinance his debt, the American fund Elliot will take over at the club in October but then it could be too late to save AC Milan’s European campaign next season.
