Europa League final live: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

29 May at 21:01
Arsenal will face off against Chelsea today in Baku in the Europa League final, as both teams prepare to clash in a purely English battle in Azerbaijan.

There will be a lot to play for between Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery, as both are looking to win their first trophy at Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively. The final has an even more important taste for the latter, who could secure Champions League qualification in case of a win today.

Both teams played against one another twice in the Premier League this season. At the Stamford Bridge, Sarri's men prevailed, while at the Emirates, Emery defeated his Italian colleague 2-0.

Both coaches will have to deal with some notable absences. The Blues will not be able to count on the services of Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rudiger, while Arsenal will have to do without Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey who are out with injuries, while Henrik Mkhitaryan did not travel to Azerbaijan for political reasons.

Follow the Europa League final moment by moment with Calciomercato.com.

LIVE COMMENTARY:

