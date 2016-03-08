Ünder performance against France puts Arsenal and Spurs on red alert
09 June at 18:30Turkey pulled off a shock in their European Championship qualifiers yesterday as they scored two to defeat World Cup champions France 2-0. The French were upset thanks to two first half goals; scored by Kaan Ayhan and Roma starlet Cengiz Under.
Under's case, however, is a curious one. Another strong international showing and, in general, whenever he is given the chance to impress, whether on a club or international level, he does so.
This is why it is bizarre that Roma seem prepared to let the Turkish starlet leave this summer. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been touted as potential destinations yet he would not come cheap; Roma wanting at least 35-40m for the youngster.
There is the possibility, however, that Paulo Fonseca, who is expected to take over as head coach at Roma, has a space for Under in his plans and, therefore, the Giallorossi could attempt to offer the young Turk assurances about his future and role at the club.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments