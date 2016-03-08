UK audience will not watch the kick-off in Ronaldo's Serie A debut

Eleven Sports have realesed a statment that they will not be able to stream the kick-off between Juventus and Chievo in Cristiano Ronaldo's debut today.



"Due to an FA enforced regulation which states that no love football can be broadcast in the UK between 2.4 5 pm- 5.15 pm on a Saturday, we are prohibited from brining you pictures from the opening 15 minutes of the Chievo vs Juventus match which kicks off at 5pm today.



No other countries outside of the UK and Montenegro apply this rule. We disagree with it and we will continue to challange it with the best interests of our customers at heart.



Our live coverage of the match will resume at 5.15 pm."