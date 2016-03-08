Uli Hoeness admits top Man Utd target is set to join PSG

Manchester United and Juventus target in the transfer market, Jerome Boateng is set to leave Bayern Munich to play for Paris Saint-Germain.



As stated by president Uli Hoeness to Sky Sports: "The possibilities of Boateng remaining with Bayern Munich? At the moment are 50 and 50. We want to keep him and he is a fantastic player, but I think he will go to Paris (Paris Saint-Germain) Jerome has asked Rummenigge to leave Bayern Munich."



Boateng won the World Cup with his country back in 2014, he won the Bundesliga on six occasions and he walked victorious with the UEFA Champions League once.



The German defender is willing to move to Paris Saint-Germain seeking a new challenge at Ligue 1 and hopes to make PSG a competitive force in the UEFA Champions League along with Gianluigi Buffon, Edison Cavani and Neymar.



This will be the second time for the 29-year-old to leave the Bundesliga as he represented Manchester City back in 2010-2011.