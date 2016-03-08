Ultra's involved in fascist display known to authorities



All people already involved in the unveiling of a fascist banner before the Milan – Lazio match, were already known by DASPO for stadium crimes.



The 8 ultras reported to the Milan Public Prosecutor for the "fascist demonstration" risk criminal prosecution for the banner unrolled a few steps from Piazzale Loreto.



As reported by La Stampa then men are aged between 22 and 53 years, and their leader is Claudio Corbolotti who is already known because of his enlistment in the secretariat of Alemanno.



The investigations are ongoing, the circle is widening. For now, the DIGOS (General Investigations and Special Operations Division) has targeted also targeted an Inter fan found in possession of a telescopic truncheon. Not only that, the deputy prosecutor of Milan Nobili is considering adding the criminal association to the heads of the indictment: he sees a single director in many episodes of recent violence, including Inter-Napoli's pre-game brawl, that led to the death of a fan.



