Samuel Umtiti has clarified that he was

The French international - who is expected to start this summer at the World Cup alongside Raphael Varane - recently signed a new deal with the Catalan giants.

He previously only had one in the region of €60m, prompting speculation that Manchester United were tempted to join the race for him.

Yet the 24-year-old claims that there was nothing to it:

"I was asked if I wanted to stay or go to [United] but I didn't want to talk about that, above all because I was with the national team," Umtiti explained at a news conference on Monday.

"I just said the word 'joker.' I don't know how that word is interpreted [in Spain], but you can interpret it as you wish.

"The priority was to renew here at Barcelona, as I have done. It's my home. It's a dream to play here, with the best players at, for me, the best club in the world. I don't see myself playing for another team.

"I am really happy here and I have everyone's confidence, so I couldn't leave. That's it."

The Frenchman had said a few days ago that the Culés would have to “throw him out” in order to get rid of him.

"I'm not going to speak about the numbers, that's not my problem," he added. "I want to play football and win titles with Barcelona.

"I am playing for the best team in the world. I am not here for the money -- it's important but I am here to win trophies. I look at Andres Iniesta as an example. He's won everything and I want to be the same."

, with a massive release clause worth €500 million.