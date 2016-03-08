Unai Emery thanks Arsenal in farewell letter

Unai Emery was relieved from his duties as Arsenal manager yesterday and has bid farewell in a classy gesture with a farewell letter to the all involved throughout his journey:"It was an honor to be the Arsenal coach. To all the fans, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me understand and to feel the greatness of Arsenal.To all of you who have supported us from every corner of the globe, to all those who have come to the Emirates, to all those who have waited in the rain and cold just to greet me after a game.I would have liked nothing more than to get better results for you. I also want to send a message of gratitude to all Arsenal employees for the way they treated me. The greatness of Arsenal is in every director, manager, employee, assistant and volunteer. My upmost respect for professionals and the purity of football. My best wishes always ".Anthony Privetera