Unai Emery wants former Inter man at Arsenal
25 June at 14:55New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly contacted former Sevilla boss Ever Banega over a possible move to the Emirates.
Banega played under Emery during their Europa League triumphs back during their Sevilla and still plays at Sevilla after a season at Serie A side Inter. He appeared 31 times in all competitions for the Spanish side, scoring thrice.
Estadio Deportivo report that Emery has expressed his interest in bringing Banega to Arsenal.
The Spaniard has tried contacting Banega in order to convince the player into joining Arsenal this summer. The player knows that he is now wanted by his former boss.
Banega is contracted at Sevilla till the summer of 2020 and has previously drawn links with the Gunners too.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments