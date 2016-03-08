Under 21: Cutrone double helps Italy stroll past Iceland.

Plenty to smile about for Italy's Under-21s who strolled past Iceland 3-0 at Ferrara's Mazza stadium.

The guests started strong, with Thorsteinsson a danger followed by two occasions for Finnsson. The Azzurri, however, took the lead with their first real chance, as a Cutrone cross from the left found Pinamonti who laid it to Sottil for the first.





In the second half, the Azzurrini started the better side. Pinamonti and Cutrone try linked up several times, and where rewarded for their efforts as the Wolverhampton striker made it 2-0 to kill off the game in the 84th minute.



Cutrone added another in extra time as the boys climb to 10 points, -3 from Ireland (but with two fewer matches).



Italy face Armenia on Tuesday.

Anthony Privetera