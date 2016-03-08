'Unfit' Pogba’s brother discarded by German club

Mathias Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul, has been discarded by German club Uerdingen 05 due to his poor fitness, the team’s manager has told Bild.



​Speaking to the German paper, Stefan Kraemer claimed that “Mathias couldn’t help the team because right now he is not fit.”



“He arrived here but he has left the team already”, Uerdingen 05’s boss claimed.



​Mathias, 27, is a former Pescara striker. The Guinean player, however, did only play four games with the ‘Dolphins’ in the 2014/15 campaign. His last club was Sparta Rotterdam, a Dutch team that was relegated to the second division last season.



​Mathias is the brother of Paul Pogba and the twin brother of Florentin, a former St. Etienne midfielder who is also out of contract now.



​Uerdingen 05 is a German fourth division club with whom Mathias Pogba has been training with in the last few days.

