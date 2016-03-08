Unhappy Chelsea striker considers January exit amid Serie A links
25 September at 16:30According to Spanish paper As, Alvaro Morata is thinking of leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window.
Morata has failed to impress under Maurizio Sarri and did only manage 16 goals in his first season at Chelsea, when Antonio Conte was in charge of the Blues.
Morata, a former Juventus striker, complained for Conte’s playing style in August but it seems that nothing has changed in South West London despite a new manager who was appointed appointed last summer.
"Last season, the maneuver focused on the high balls directed at me and I had to protect them by playing with my back to the goal- not my best quality”, Morata said at the beginning of the season when asked about why he failed to live up to expectations during Antonio Conte’s reign.
According to As (via Ilbianconero) Morata iso pen to make return to Serie A or La Liga where he had been playing for Juventus and Real Madrid respectively.
Go to comments