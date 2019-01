Parma and Torino are being linked with signing Psg winger Jesé who, however, is set to snub a move to Serie A, opting to return to Spain instead. The former Real Madrid man is destined to return to La Liga and, more precisely, to Betis Sevilla. The Spanish club has decided to sign Jesé on loan to replace Antonio Sanabria who has joined Genoa to replace new AC Milan signing Piatek.