'Unhappy' Real Madrid pushing Bale towards Man Utd
11 October at 13:15After Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in a €110 million move to Juventus in July, which some dubbed the ‘deal of the century’, everything looked set for Gareth Bale to take centre-stage in the Spanish capital. However, with Madrid currently in 4th in La Liga and four consecutive, not only winless but goalless games in all competitions; including defeats to CSKA Moscow, Alaves and Sevilla, things are not looking good for the Spanish club.
Gareth Bale has been reportedly considered responsible for Zinedine Zidane resigning from his position as manager of the club. Now, Telemadrid are reporting that Madrid are growing unhappy at Bale’s tendency to put his personal interests before those of the club and, therefore, could be set to leave the club in the coming year.
Madrid are also said to be concerned that Bale is not more of a leader in the dressing room, instead staying as somewhat of a pariah to his teammates. With Manchester United and perhaps even Tottenham interested already, a whole host of clubs would join the list of suitors if Bale were to be listed for transfer by Madrid.
