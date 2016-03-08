United agree to pay €89 million for Leicester’s Harry Maguire

26 July at 17:40
English Premier League outfit Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay €89 million for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, according to the Mirror.

The Red Devils have been linked with the England international from the beginning of the transfer window but the clubs could not agree on the transfer fee because of different valuation of the player.

However, after an injury to defender Eric Bailly during the pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, the Manchester-based club have agreed to meet Leicester’s valuation of €89 million for the defender.

If the deal will go through, Maguire will become the most expensive defender in the world of football.
 

