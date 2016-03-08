United, Arsenal and Spurs target Andersen insists he is only focusing on Sampdoria for now

Joachim Andersen is ready to return to Genoa, after the unforgettable experience of the last two weeks. The Sampdoria centre-back was called up to the Denmark national team for the first time, and although he did not make his debut for them this time, he will not forget his experience: "It was exciting and stimulating" he confessed to bt.dk. "You have to meet a lot of new people and at the beginning this can make you a little nervous. I think it's natural. It's a bit like when you get to a new job."

His experience with Samp instead was definitely positive. "I have played all the games this season. It is literally fantastic for me, and I also enjoy playing a lot. I am in a great team where I feel great, and even life outside the field is extremely good," explained Andersen.

Andersen has strongly been linked to a move in the summer, with a number of Premier League teams looking at bringing in the 22 year old. Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal are the clubs in England with which he is most regularly linked, and Juventus, Inter and Milan have all been linked domestically. But the Sampdoria defender is not getting carried away with it all. "Football works like this. I limit myself to playing without thinking about anything else, but the fact that big clubs follow me is a very positive thing for me. I will continue to do my best."