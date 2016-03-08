United eager to begin Pogba’s contract renewal talks: report
08 September at 11:40English Premier League outfit Manchester United are eager to begin discussions regarding star midfielder Paul Pogba’s contract renewal, as per L'Equipe.
The French World Cup winner was linked with a move away from the Red Devils in the recently concluded transfer window and has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.
However, both clubs failed to meet United’s valuation of the player which is why the 26-year-old ended up staying at Old Trafford for another season.
As per the latest development, the Manchester-based club’s representatives will meet with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola in the coming days to discuss about the possibility of extending the player’s contract.
