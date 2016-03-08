United eager to include Zaniolo in Smalling deal
22 November at 11:25English Premier League outfit Manchester United are eager to include Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in the negotiations for the permanent transfer of defender Chris Smalling, as per Il Messaggero cited by Daily Mail.
Smalling is currently spending a season-long loan at the Rome-based club where he has impressed everyone with his defensive capabilities.
It has been reported in the recent past that the Rome-based club’s hierarchy are eager to sign the England international permanently after seeing his impressive form and have already started negotiations with the counterparts in Manchester.
As per the latest report, United are interest in bringing Roma’s Zaniolo in the negotiation as they are extremely interested in signing the Italy international.
However, it will be interesting to see if Roma’s hierarchy will soften their stance on Zaniolo’s future at the club as in the past, the Giallorossi’s top management have repeatedly rejected any idea of the 20-year-old’s departure from the Stadio Olimpico in the near future.
