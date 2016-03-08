United eye Juve’s target Haaland in January
27 November at 13:15English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Haaland in the January transfer window, as per the Times cited by Daily Mirror.
The Norway international is one of the hottest young property in European football after managing to score 26 goals along with providing six assists in just 18 matches in all competitions.
Seven of those goals came in the four matches in the Europe’s elite football competition—the UEFA Champions League—which is why the likes of United, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus have shown their interest in signing the 19-year-old in the upcoming transfer windows.
As per the latest development, United are now ready to make a move for Haaland in the January transfer window as they are not preparing to wait till the summer of 2020.
However, the report further stated that the Red Devils’ hierarchy have already identified two targets for the summer transfer window next season which include Leicester City’s star midfielder James Maddison and Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho.
