United eye signing of two Juventus players in January
08 November at 14:15English Premier League outfit Manchester United are eyeing double-signing from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the upcoming transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Manchester-based club have not been able to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window due to lack of activity and therefore are looking terribly out of depth in the ongoing season with injuries to key players.
In the recent past, United have been linked with Juve’s veteran striker Mario Mandzukic and midfielder Emre Can—both of whom are currently out-of-favour since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
As per the latest report, United are still hopeful of getting both deals over the line in the mid-season transfer window which is less than two months away.
However, Juve’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is eager to use both players in order to convince United to sell star midfielder Paul Pogba to the Turin-based club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments