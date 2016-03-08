United fans call for Mourinho sacking on social media
29 September at 16:45Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United today, having been defeated thanks to goals from new Hammers signings Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson; and an own-goal from Man United defender Victor Lindelof. Jose Mourinho’s time in Manchester looks to be hurtling towards an end, after a string of poor results, including a cup exit against Frank Lampard’s Derby, a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and a 3-2 defeat to Brighton in matchday 2.
Felipe Anderson gave West Ham the lead after just five minutes, before Lindelof’s own goal came just before half-time after a corner-kick from the former Lazio winger. United pulled one back in the 71st minute through Marcus Rashford but a 74th minute goal from former Man United target Marko Arnautovic.
Since United’s defeat to West Ham, social media, especially Twitter, has been packed full of United fans wishing for the departure of their head coach, as they seek to usher in a new era at the club.
