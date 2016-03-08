United have made their offer for Dybala: they are positive
03 August at 17:15Premier League giants Manchester United have now made their contract offer to Paulo Dybala in a possible deal with Romelu Lukaku.
Dybala's agent Jose Antun was in London recently along with Fabio Paratici to hold talks with United about striking a possible deal. It is known that Dybala is angry and frustrated about being pushed away by Juve and is yet to be convinced about a move to United.
Alfredo Pedulla has come up with a report which states that the Red Devils have now made an offer for Dybala and are waiting for La Joya's response.
United's offer is around 11 million euros a season plus bonuses, a signal of the fact that United are desperate to sign the former Palermo player this summer and Lukaku has already agreed personal terms.
There is already an agreement between Juve and United for the deal, with a personal agreement with Dybala the only thing that is left in the deal. If United fail in the pursuit, Inter will be back in the race for the Argentine.
