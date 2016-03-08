United hold talks with Juve target Eriksen for January move
09 November at 10:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United have held talks with league rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen for a possible January move, as per El Desmarque cited by the Mirror.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will sign a new deal in the coming months.
As per the latest report, United—who are clearly struggling with the lack of options in the midfield—have held discussions with Eriksen for a possible move in the January transfer window.
In the recent past, Eriksen has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid but the report stated that the creative midfielder is tired of waiting for the Los Blancos and is now considering a move to league rivals.
The 27-year-old has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported fee of €13.50 million.
