United identify Mandzukic and three other targets to bolster attack
05 October at 15:00English Premier League outfit Manchester United have shortlisted four candidates to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window, as
per the Sun.
The Red Devils are clearly short on attacking front after losing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without signing their replacements.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the Manchester-based club will try to sign at least one out of Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic, Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé,
Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and PFC Krylia Sovetov Samara’s Aleksandr Sobolev.
