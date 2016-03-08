Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is putting off any talk of moving away from Lazio for the time being, claiming that he’s “happy” there.

The Serbia star was present yesterday as the Balkan side was

He has been repeatedly linked to Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United ( who have already had a bid turned down ), and is viewed as one of the most impressive central midfielders around.

At 23, he is coming off a 14-goal season with the Eagles, adding six assists and dominating from both a technical and physical perspective.

He had recently revealed that he was flattered by being linked to the Bianconeri, saying before the Brazil game that he “could

He seems to have repeated the message after this underwhelming World Cup for him, claiming that he’d be “happy” to remain at Lazio.

smile because I'm being linked with Juventus but I repeat, I only think about the World Cup and then we'll see."“If I stayed at Lazio, I’d be happy. But I’m now going on holiday and resting. Then we’ll see. Juventus? Every day I hear stories about my future but I repeat: I’m going to rest now.”