United likely to make move for Emre Can in January
18 October at 16:45English Premier League outfit Manchester United are likely to make a move for the Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports.
The Germany international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club ever since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri and has also been dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad.
As per the latest development, the Red Devils are likely to make a move for the 25-year-old in the January transfer window.
The report stated that the Manchester-based club are hoping to acquire the services of the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder for a fee in the region of £35 million.
The deal makes a lot sense for the Premier League outfit as they are short of options in the midfield and they will be happy to spend that amount on a player who has the experience of four years in the Premier League with league rivals Liverpool from 2014 to 2018.
