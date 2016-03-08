United likely to make move for Juventus target Dembelé in January
27 September at 15:00English Premier League outfit Manchester United are considering to make a move for French Ligue 1 side Lyon’s highly-rated striker Moussa Dembelé in the January transfer window, as per the Guardian.
The Red Devils are short on attacking options after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave the club for Serie A outfit Inter Milan without having their replacement.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the Manchester-based club have identified
the 23-year-old as a perfect fit and will make a move for him in the next transfer window.
However, United are likely to face competition from Serie A giants Juventus who are also interested in the player who has a contract with Lyon till 2023.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments