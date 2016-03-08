United likely to make move for Mandzukic in January
25 September at 12:55English Premier League outfit Manchester United are likely to make a move for Italian Serie A veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window, as per the Sun.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club all summer but instead opted to stay.
However, rumours intensified about Mandzukic’s departure after he was dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad.
As per the latest development, the Red Devils, who made a late move for the former Bayern Munich striker in the recently concluded summer transfer window, will make another attempt to sign him in January.
The Red Devils are currently short on attacking options after letting striker
Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez join Juve’s league rivals Inter Milan in the Summer without having any of their replacement.
Mandzukic has joined Juventus in 2015 from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid and has so far scored 30 goals in 117 league appearances.
