United-Mandzukic, verbal agreement in place
10 October at 11:46English Premier League outfit Manchester United have a verbal agreement in place with Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic, as per Daily Star.
The Red Devils are short on attacking options after letting go Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without having their replacements during the recently concluded summer transfer window.
As per the latest report, the Manchester-based club have a verbal agreement in place with the Croatia international who is expected to leave the Turin-based outfit in January transfer window.
