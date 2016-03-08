Man United, Mourinho confirms that they have to keep their best players

As Manchester United get ready to face Rino Gattuso's Ac Milan later on in the International Cup 2018, José Mourinho is focused on improving his side ahead of next season. Here is what the Portuguese coach had to say on the matter as he spoke to the local press on the matter:



"Transfer market? Well let's see. What's clear is that we have to retain our best players if we want to improve. I think we had a pretty decent season last year in the EPL so we have to build off this. You can't start selling your best players and think that you will be able to replace them easily, that's not how it works. It takes time to build a strong team and a strong mentality so you surely have to keep your good players that are well established within your team. EPL title? In this moment, I would say that we are missing something. I don't think we will be able to compete for the EPL title with this current roster but let's see what happens...".



This should be viewed as a pretty strong signal that Mourinho wants to keep French star Paul Pogba...